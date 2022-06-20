Wallpaper Photos 2022 Canadian F1 Grand Prix

Wallpaper photos of the 2022 Canadian F1 Grand Prix driven around the Gilles Villeneuve circuit, This GP was won by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB18 on the 20th of June 2022.
CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 19: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206190827 // Usage for editorial use only //
(L to R): Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari F1-75 battle for position at the start of the race. Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 19th June 2022. Montreal, Canada.
CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 19: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, George Russell, Mercedes W13, and the remainder of the field at the start during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206190852 // Usage for editorial use only //
action, TS-Live, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, GP2209a, F1, GP, Canada
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Alex Albon, Williams FW44, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, and Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22
action, 3plus, TS-Live, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, GP2209a, F1, GP, Canada
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, and Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Kanada 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Canadian GP. Lewis Hamilton
action, Aramco, Tata, TS-Live, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, GP2209a, F1, GP, Canada
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, in the pit lane
action, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, GP2209a, F1, GP, Canada
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari F1-75 during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206190941 // Usage for editorial use only //
action, 3plus, TS-Live, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, GP2209a, F1, GP, Canada
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, and Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03
atmosphere, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, GP2209a, F1, GP, Canada
Fans in the Lance Stroll grandstand
action, TS-Live, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, GP2209a, F1, GP, Canada
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari F1-75 during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206190940 // Usage for editorial use only //
GP CANADA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 19/06/2022 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP CANADA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 19/06/2022 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP CANADA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 19/06/2022 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 19th June 2022. Montreal, Canada.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522. Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 19th June 2022. Montreal, Canada.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522 makes a pit stop. Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 19th June 2022. Montreal, Canada.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522. Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 19th June 2022. Montreal, Canada.
CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 19: George Russell, Mercedes W13, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, and Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 19: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images)
CIRCUIT GILLES-VILLENEUVE, CANADA – JUNE 19: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 during the Canadian GP at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Sunday June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images)
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206190817 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206200010 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL36 Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206191237 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 follows Zhou Guanyu of China driving the (24) Alfa Romeo F1 C42 Ferrari during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206190819 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206190821 // Usage for editorial use only //
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW44.
Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 19th June 2022. Montreal, Canada.
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW44.
Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 19th June 2022. Montreal, Canada.
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari F1-75 during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206200008 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari F1-75 during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206200001 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Alpine F1 A522 Renault and the rest of the field during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206191241 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206191165 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206191167 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206190736 // Usage for editorial use only //
24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 AWS Grand Prix du Canada 2022, 9th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, from June 17 to 19, 2022 in Montreal, Canada – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 AWS Grand Prix du Canada 2022, 9th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, from June 17 to 19, 2022 in Montreal, Canada – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 AWS Grand Prix du Canada 2022, 9th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, from June 17 to 19, 2022 in Montreal, Canada – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 AWS Grand Prix du Canada 2022, 9th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, from June 17 to 19, 2022 in Montreal, Canada – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 head on
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, in the pits from rear
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 head on
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 side on
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 entering a corner
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 exiting a corner
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Kanada 2022. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Canadian GP. George Russell
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 passes his team celebrating on the pitwall during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206200019 // Usage for editorial use only //
GP CANADA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 19/06/2022 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Kanada 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Canadian GP. Lewis Hamilton
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Kanada 2022.George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Canadian GP. George Russell
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Second placed Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari stop in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206191109 // Usage for editorial use only //
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Second placed Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari stop in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206191110 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Kanada 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Canadian GP. Lewis Hamilton
MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JUNE 19: A general view of the podium celebrations with Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Second placed Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari and Third placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 19, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206191203 // Usage for editorial use only //
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Kanada 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Canadian GP. Lewis Hamilton