Wallpaper Photos 2022 Azerbaijan F1 GP

Starting grid atmosphere during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022, 8th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Baku City Circuit, from June 10 to 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Aserbaidschan 2022. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Azerbaijan GP. George Russell
Portrait, Helmets, Technical, Baku City Circuit, GP2208a, F1, GP, Azerbaijan
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, arrives on the grid
Technical, portrait, TS-Live, Baku City Circuit, GP2208a, F1, GP, Azerbaijan
Mechanics on the grid with Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22
Mechanics on the grid with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36
Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, ambiance during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022, 8th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Baku City Circuit, from June 10 to 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 locks a wheel under braking as he battle for track position with Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120229 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 and the rest of the field into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120217 // Usage for editorial use only //
3plus, Start, action, TS-Live, Baku City Circuit, GP2208a, F1, GP, Azerbaijan
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, and the remainder of the field at the start
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, and the remainder of the field at the start
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022, 8th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Baku City Circuit, from June 10 to 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action 24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022, 8th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Baku City Circuit, from June 10 to 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
action, Start, Baku City Circuit, GP2208a, F1, GP, Azerbaijan
Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, leads Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, and the remainder of the field at the start
BAKU CITY CIRCUIT, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit on Sunday June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
3plus, action, TS-Live, Baku City Circuit, GP2208a, F1, GP, Azerbaijan
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, and Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522
BAKU CITY CIRCUIT, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit on Sunday June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
GP AZERBAIJAN F1/2022 – SABATO 11/06/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sunday 12th June 2022. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120394 // Usage for editorial use only //
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Alpine F1 Team A522. Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sunday 12th June 2022. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.
BAKU CITY CIRCUIT, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, leads Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit on Sunday June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Carl Bingham / LAT Images)
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sunday 12th June 2022. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522 makes a pit stop. Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sunday 12th June 2022. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 11: Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri and France during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 11, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206110585 // Usage for editorial use only //
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sunday 12th June 2022. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 overtakes Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 for the lead during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120322 // Usage for editorial use only //
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sunday 12th June 2022. Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan.
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on his way to the grid ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120208 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU CITY CIRCUIT, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit on Sunday June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Carl Bingham / LAT Images)
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Sebastian Vettel of Germany driving the (5) Aston Martin AMR22 Mercedes, Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 and Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Alpine F1 A522 Renault battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120248 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120381 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120426 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120425 // Usage for editorial use only //
action, TS-Live, Baku City Circuit, GP2208a, F1, GP, Azerbaijan
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22
action, Baku City Circuit, GP2208a, F1, GP, Azerbaijan
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, heads to the grid
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022, 8th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Baku City Circuit, from June 10 to 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Aserbaidschan 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Azerbaijan GP. Lewis Hamilton
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, 24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022, 8th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, on the Baku City Circuit, from June 10 to 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan – Photo Florent Gooden / DPPI
BAKU CITY CIRCUIT, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, leads Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit on Sunday June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Carl Bingham / LAT Images)
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, leads Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, and the remainder of the field at the start
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, leads Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, leads Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, and Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 passes his team celebrating on the pitwall during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120283 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands celebrates finishing in first position during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120343 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing (second from left), Second placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing (L), Third placed George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes (R) and Tom Hart Performance Engineer at Red Bull Racing (second from right) celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120308 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Second placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrate with their team after the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120433 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: The race winners trophies of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, second place of Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing and constructors trophy of Red Bull Racing are pictured in the Pitlane after the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120420 // Usage for editorial use only //
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – JUNE 12: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing poses for a photo with his trophy after the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on June 12, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206120440 // Usage for editorial use only //