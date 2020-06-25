WilliamsF1's TOP 10 by Jonathan Williams - No. 1





So to Race One in Jonny Williams' list of all-time favourite WilliamsF1 GPs. It's the 1997 European GP at Jerez, Spain, where Jacques Villeneuve became the most recent Williams driver to win the World Championship.

It was a day of non-stop drama and tension - and JW recalls the atmosphere with eloquent word-pictures and perspectives. McLaren's Ron Dennis asked Jonny mid-race to remind Frank about the Williams-McLaren "arrangement"; and post-race, Jonny celebrated in the Rothmans motorhome with Jacques and Michael Schumacher.

