Scuderia Ferrari: Back on track!

25 Jun 2020 by


Charles Leclerc was allowed by the Maranello City Council to drive the SF1000 from the Ferrari factory to the Fiorano test circuit on public road. This the onboard video.

Check out more about:

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.