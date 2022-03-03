Williams Barcelona Pre-Season Track Session Episode 1

Welcome to the Williams Warm-Up. They are taking you behind the scenes at every race in the mammoth 2022 Formula One season, giving you an insight into what goes on at Williams Racing.

This maiden episode, filmed at the pre-season track session in Barcelona, sees them catch up with both their aerodynamic and creative teams, plus we kick things off by getting to know their driver line-up just a little bit better.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: