Why Piastri has rejected the Alpine F1 seat? by Peter Windsor

Although he has yet to race an F1 car, 2021 FIA F2 Champion, Oscar Piastri, today extraordinarily rejected the chance to race for Alpine F1 in 2023.

In this video, Peter Windsor, speaking live to the Radio RSN 927 Breakfast Show in Melbourne, talks about the events leading up to Piastri's decision; about why Piastri now seems likely to replace his fellow Aussie, Daniel Ricciardo, at McLaren; about why Ricciardo holds the contractual cards - and about how it all might be sorted in the medium-term.

