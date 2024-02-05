“Whatever it Takes” | 4K Subtitled Full Docufilm

In the electrifying realm of Formula 1, where velocity, adrenaline, and remarkable narratives blend seamlessly, our squad stands out with its own unique tale. Delve into the essence of our journey by viewing "Whatever It Takes - The Race Before the Races," our captivating documentary now available for everyone to stream online in its original version and in stunning 4K resolution.

The documentary made its grand debut in Venice in September 2023, captivating audiences with its premiere, and has since been accessible to all, thanks to a collaboration with our Media Partner, Digital Lighthouse. The film invites viewers into the inner sanctum of our operations, offering unprecedented access to the workings of our team. Listen as Franz Tost, Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda, Jody Egginton, and Peter Bayer guide you through the core of our team's spirit and ethos. The documentary ventures into previously unexplored areas of Formula 1, revealing the inner workings of our facilities in Faenza, Italy, and the wind tunnel in Bicester, UK. It recounts the evolution of our team from the Scuderia Toro Rosso era, celebrating our inaugural victory at Monza in 2008 and exploring the hurdles we've overcome since then. The narrative highlights the talents who have driven for us over the last two decades, including icons like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, and chronicles our transformation into Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2020, showcasing our upgraded facilities, heightened ambitions, and another triumphant moment at Monza, this time thanks to Pierre Gasly.

