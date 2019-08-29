Valtteri Bottas: next contract





"Our latest Formula 1 2019 feature on Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport’s Valtteri Bottas. Valtteri Bottas heads to Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps with a big question mark over his future at Mercedes. Despite starting the year in a very strong fashion, with two wins from the first four races, the Finn now sits second in the standings, 62 points behind his teammate, five-time F1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton.

