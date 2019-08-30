Belgian GP: race preview





"Our latest Formula 1 2019 feature on the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. It’s one of the most historic events on the calendar, at the ultimate racer’s track. Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps testing the world’s finest drivers with a flat-out blast through the Ardennes forest - where the elite have raced since 1925, a quarter of a century before F1. Its modern layout featuring iconic curves like - Eau Rouge, Raidillion, and Les Combes that put a racing car through its paces, especially in the wet.

