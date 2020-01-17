True & Pure Motor Racing by Peter Windsor
Prompted by a photo on a wall in Sir Jackie Stewart' s home, Peter Windsor recalls the dynamic, one-on-one motor racing that characterised the 1967 Tasman Series in New Zealand and Australia. It was Jim Clark (Lotus-Climax) versus Jackie Stewart' (BRM) - and the two titans raced at 100 per cent. It doesn't get better than that.
I've always regarded Jim Clark as the best EVER. No gamesmanship just pure brilliance. The only driver I've ever known who could make up a whole lap at Monza. What more can I say.