True & Pure Motor Racing by Peter Windsor


Prompted by a photo on a wall in Sir Jackie Stewart' s home, Peter Windsor recalls the dynamic, one-on-one motor racing that characterised the 1967 Tasman Series in New Zealand and Australia. It was Jim Clark (Lotus-Climax) versus Jackie Stewart' (BRM) - and the two titans raced at 100 per cent. It doesn't get better than that.

One F1 fan comment on "True & Pure Motor Racing by Peter Windsor

  1. David Cundy

    I've always regarded Jim Clark as the best EVER. No gamesmanship just pure brilliance. The only driver I've ever known who could make up a whole lap at Monza. What more can I say.

