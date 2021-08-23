The Chips are down at Spa by Peter Windsor

As we look forward to the August 27-29 Belgian GP at Spa, Peter Windsor takes a quick drive onto the old, ultra-fast segment of the famous circuit that includes the daunting Masta Kink.

This left-right ess-bend was taken flat out by the greatest F1 drivers - even in the wet, even if they were steering with one hand on the wheel, one on the gearshift...

Here you can see more info about the old Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

