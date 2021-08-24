2021 Summer review: F1's Mid-field Maul (4/4)

2021 Summer review: F1's Mid-field Maul (4/4)
24 August 2021 by    1 min read

In the concluding segment of our August Break Time-Out series, Peter Windsor looks at the Aston Martin-Mercedes, Williams-Mercedes, Alfa Romeo-Ferrari and Haas-Ferrari teams.

Sebastian Vettel finished second for Aston Martin in Baku and Hungary (before being disqualified from the latter race for a fuel infringement); both Williams drivers were in the points in Hungary; Alfa Romeo finished P10 in Monaco, Baku and Hungary; but for Haas and its rookie drivers it's been very a much a learning year.

