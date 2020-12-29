Supercar vs Motorbike vs F1 Car | Top Gear Festival Sydney

With help from Mark Webber, Jamie Whincup and Casey Stoner, its time to find out who will win in the battle between motorbike, supercar and Formula 1 car.
|Netherlands
|Available
|Monaco
|Available
|Austria
|20% Discount
|Hungary
|15% Discount
|Belgium
|10% Discount