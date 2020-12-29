Supercar vs Motorbike vs F1 Car | Top Gear Festival Sydney

Mark Webber, Red Bull RB6, 2010 Canadian GP

With help from Mark Webber, Jamie Whincup and Casey Stoner, its time to find out who will win in the battle between motorbike, supercar and Formula 1 car.

