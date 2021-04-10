Secrets of Merc's F1 rake problems with Scarbs & Windsor

Most F1 cars run relatively high rake angles - run much higher ride-heights at the rear than at the front - but that isn't the case with the Mercedes factory team and its Aston Martin customer rendition.

Although Merc's "low-rake" aero approach has helped them to seven straight World Championships, new rules for 2021 have shifted the baselines - and the airflow to the all-important diffusers. Craig Scarborough explains the new tyre "squirt" issues with his own drawings and detailed analysis.

