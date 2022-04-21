Scarbs pre-Imola analysis by Peter Windsor

Craig Scarborough in this video unlocks the secrets behind the Ferrari F1-75. Some of it is aero/chassis; some of it is the power unit. In the build-up to Imola, Craig also reviews the challenges now facing Red Bull (and the reason for Max Verstappen's spectacular retirement from the Australian GP); and talks again about the problems facing Mercedes.

With Imola featuring the first of the year's sprint qualifying sessions it's unlikely that too many teams will be trying anything significantly new - so now, as Craig points out, is the time to take stock.

