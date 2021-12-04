Saudi Arabian F1 Practice analysis by Peter Windsor

Saudi Arabian F1 Practice analysis by Peter Windsor
4 December 2021 by    1 min read
F1's penultimate round could also produce a new World Champion, for if Red Bull-Honda's Max Verstappen outscores Lewis Hamilton by at least 18 points on Sunday the fight will finally be over: the title will move to Max.

That's a big "if", however - particularly as the signs on Friday in Jeddah are that Lewis is set for another ultra-strong weekend. Peter Windsor in this video analyses the day's proceedings - and reviews some of the other F1 issues forming the backdrop to this brand new venue.

