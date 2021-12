The 2021 Saudia Arabia Grand Prix – a new F1 track! I've never raced there so I take you through my first laps in the sim! I think it's a CRAZY track, many high-speed sections – I hope everyone stays safe out there!! Obviously a super exciting F1 season and a great battle of Max Verstappen vs. Lewis Hamilton – there could be a World Championship Decision already.

