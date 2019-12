Vettel is back in the game!! Exciting race to watch! Singapore never fails to deliver some action. Lots of stuff happened over those 61 laps. Crazy strategy from Ferrari letting Sebastian Vettel pit first and allowing him to under-cut Charles Leclerc. Difficult to understand really. And I think Mercedes was caught off guard there as well which messed up their whole race in the end. Great race from Lando Norris again and also Pierre Gasly.