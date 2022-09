Did you know, apart from the ICE, there are five additional elements to the power unit that need to work in harmony for the #F1 car to function? 🤯 In Episode 2 of #PowerUnit101, we take a closer look at the Turbo 🔍 Hosting once again is Hywel Thomas - Managing Director, Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains.

