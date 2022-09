During a period of great sadness for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Formula 1 rode into the Autodromo Nazionale Monza - the scene of last season's memorable 1-2 victory. Watch how Lando, Daniel and the team fared in the latest episode of Unboxed.

