A full pre-season itinerary for both Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda as they made their way to Austria for the launch of our 2021 challenger, the Scuderia AlphaTauri AT02. The boys got dressed up for the launch and posed for the camera, before putting on their sportswear and completing a tough physical assessment at Red Bull's Athlete Performance Center, before finally getting on track a few days later back home in Imola!

