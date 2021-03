An unforgettable day at Fiorano testing a Ferrari F1 car for the first time ever for Carlos Sainz! It was very impressive to be able to drive at such a historic circuit with the 2018 car.

Two days of very useful testing where I worked closely with my engineers and rest of the team in preparation for the upcoming season. I'm really looking forward to start racing with Scuderia Ferrari!

