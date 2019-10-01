Nico Rosberg's Russian F1 GP Analysis





Sebastian Vettel VS Charles Leclerc explained!!

What a race it's been again! Awesome for us to see such an internal battle again in F1. I'm pretty sure there's a lot going on behind the scenes as well. Congrats to Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton on doing a great race again. Well deserved win also with making the right call on strategy again. Good result for Checo Perez getting the maximum out of the car once again and also strong result for McLaren with Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris in the top 10.

