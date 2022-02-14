New Aston Martin AMR22 analysis by Scarbs & Windsor

Craig Scarborough analyses the new F1 Aston Martin AMR22-Mercedes to be driven this year by Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll.

Filmed in the Knockout TV studios with Peter Windsor, this video also includes:

references to the Red Bull "launch" that DIDN"T feature a new car ( 00:20:20 and 16:00:09 );

development directions of the Mercedes F1 power unit ( 11:30:00 );

chat about the new gearbox/transmission regulations that may affect Mercedes and Ferrari ( 13:49:00 );

and a view on suspension developments in 2022 ( 05:40:00 )

and how we may be seeing more wheelbase changes as the year progresses ( 15:00:00 )).

