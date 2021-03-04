First analysis of the new Aston Martin AMR21 by Scarbs

Aston Martin switch from Red Bull title sponsorship to team ownership for 2021 - and thus bring yet another new livery to the F1 grid.

Resplendent in (what looks suspiciously like F1 Jaguar) green, the new car from the Silverstone-based team (née Racing Point/Force India/Marussia/Jordan) still features a Mercedes power unit and transmission but lots of new and impressive aero detail, as Craig Scarborough explains. This video also includes short, generic sound bites from Aston Martin's Technical Director, Andy Green, and from drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll.

