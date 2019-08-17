Mid-season video review: Haas
American team Haas continues to punch above its weight as F1’s newest team, the squad entering the sport in 2016 as a start-up - one that locked-in with Ferrari to the maximum extent allowed. But, things haven’t gone well in its fourth year on-track with just 26 points and ninth in the standings its lowest to date after 12 rounds.
When Haas joined F1 I was elated to see a new team join F1 especially as it an American team that may help boost the F1 following in the USA, but I'm rather disappointed of the performance this season. Even with the team drivers occasionally banging heads on the circuit , it appears the development side has gone backwards. I hope there's an improvement somewhere on the horizon.