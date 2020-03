Peter Windsor takes time out from the beach to look back at the first half of the 2019 F1 season. Choosing Ten Takeaways, this video takes us into the realms of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Toto Wolff, Alex Albon, Lando Norris, George Russell - and into the finances of F1, 2019-style.

