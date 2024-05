In our latest installment of the Akkodis Race Debrief, James offers a candid analysis of our experience at the Chinese Grand Prix, marking Formula 1's eagerly anticipated return to the Shanghai International Circuit. He delves into the details of the newly implemented parc fermé regulations, discusses the season's inaugural sprint race, and outlines our preparations for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix.

