SF Full Access - 2024 Chinese Grand Prix | Back in Shanghai

We’re back with another instalment of SF Full Access, recapping our return to the Shanghai International Circuit for the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix. It was our first race back in Shanghai for 5 years with a first ever Chinese #F1Sprint adding to the intrigue. So, with a whole new challenge facing them, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc fought hard to bring home both cars in the top five. Next stop on the calendar? Miami! Get ready to see what we have up our sleeves… 👀🔵

