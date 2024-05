22 April 2024 by Leopold 1 min read

Rewatch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2024 Formula 1 Season.

It was the race were:

Lewis Hamilton started on P18.

Max Verstappen won his 4th race of the season.

Lando Norris finished 2nd for McLaren.

Lance Stroll crashed with his Aston Martin into Daniel Ricciardo's Racing Bulls car.

Fernando Alonso save a crash in the last turn with lighting fast steering.

