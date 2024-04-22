2024 Chinese F1 GP Race Analysis by Peter Windsor

Once more, Max Verstappen of Red Bull showcased his exceptional skills at the Chinese Grand Prix, delivering a performance that was nothing short of a masterclass. Beyond the leader’s dominant display, the race for the subsequent positions was equally compelling and warrants a detailed examination.

Lando Norris secured an impressive second place for McLaren-Mercedes, while Sergio Perez demonstrated the prowess of the RB20-RBPT Honda engine with his third-place finish. Ferrari managed to claim fourth and fifth positions, staying ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, who dazzled the crowd with the fastest lap of the race. Join Peter Windsor as he delves into these highlights and more in the fourth installment of our video series covering the Chinese GP.

