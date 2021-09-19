McLaren Unboxed | Homecoming after the Italian GP 1-2 finish

After a victorious weekend in Italy where McLaren scored their 48th 1-2 victory, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo were surprised by their colleagues at McLaren HQ for a team celebration.

Below you can see which race was the last time Riccirado and McLaren won:

Ricciardo's penultimate was the 2018 Monaco F1 GP when he was still driving for Red Bull.

McLaren's penultimate F1 win was the 2012 Brazilian F1 GP, when Jenson Button won also his last race.

McLaren's penultimate 1-2 finish was the 2010 Canadian F1 GP, when Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button finished only 2 sec. apart.

