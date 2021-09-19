McLaren Unboxed | Homecoming after the Italian GP 1-2 finish
After a victorious weekend in Italy where McLaren scored their 48th 1-2 victory, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo were surprised by their colleagues at McLaren HQ for a team celebration.
Below you can see which race was the last time Riccirado and McLaren won:
- Ricciardo's penultimate was the 2018 Monaco F1 GP when he was still driving for Red Bull.
- McLaren's penultimate F1 win was the 2012 Brazilian F1 GP, when Jenson Button won also his last race.
- McLaren's penultimate 1-2 finish was the 2010 Canadian F1 GP, when Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button finished only 2 sec. apart.
