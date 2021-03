Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominated day one of the 2021 pre-season F1 testing in Bahrain. He was fastest on both long runs and new-tyre runs - and he covered the most distance with the new RB16B-Honda. So what of Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin and the rest? Peter Windsor assesses the first day of 2021 F1 action.

