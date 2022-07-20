Kevin Magnussen answers questions from F1 fans

Kevin Magnussen answers questions from F1 fans
20 July 2022 by    1 min read

Haas asked their fans to send in their questions on social media for Danish Formula 1 star Kevin Magnussen. Here are his answers!

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.