1979 World Champion, Jody Scheckter, was the toast of the Italian crowd at Monza on Saturday when he lapped his gorgeous 312T4 shortly before F1 qualifying. Back at his Milan hotel, Jody sat down with Peter Windsor to talk about driving the T4 around the circuit on which he so famously clinched the title, the current state of F1, how he unwinds these days...and much, much more.