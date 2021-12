60fps upscaled clip of the 1973 Monaco Grand Prix (onboard footage begins at 2:33).

Onboard footage of Nanni Galli in Iso-Marlboro was probably shot during a practice session. The race was won by Jackie Stewart in Tyrell 006.

Check out the 1973 Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix race results.

