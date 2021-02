2020 Italian GP winner, Pierre Gasly, speaks generically at today's AlphaTauri F1 livery launch about the 23-race season ahead.

He has a new team-mate - Yuki Tsunoda - and his Italian-based team now knows that it will be continuing with a Honda-based powertrain from 2022 onwards.

Yuki also talks about his preparation as a rookie and his fitness work in Japan. With thanks to Red Bull for the raw video cuts.

