Ferrari’s debriefing 2021 United States GP with Iñaki Rueda

Ferrari’s debriefing 2021 United States GP with Iñaki Rueda
27 October 2021 by    1 min read

It’s time to go through the US F1 GP with Iñaki Rueda’s debriefing 📈 🇺🇸

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.