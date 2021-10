The 1950 Monaco Grand Prix, was a Formula One motor race held on 21 May 1950 at Monaco. It was race two of seven in the 1950 World Championship of Drivers.

The race was won by Juan Manuel Fangio for the Alfa Romeo team after starting from pole position. Alberto Ascari finished second for Ferrari and Louis Chiron finished third for Maserati.

Here you can see the 1950 Monaco F1 GP results.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: