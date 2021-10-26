AlphaTauri Tech Tuesday: F1 Tyres

For the third part of our web series “Tech Tuesday,” having dealt with “Water” and “Fire,” we now come to the element that is “Earth.” In F1 terms that means the track where our cars race, on its surface where the requirement is for sufficient mechanical grip to transfer all the power of the Power Unit to the ground.

It’s the tyres that play the key role as the contact point between our AT02 and the “Earth.” Learn more about the tyre measurements to optimise our F1 car performance 👉

