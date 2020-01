Spanish racer Carlos Sainz heads into the final four races as McLaren’s clear benchmark, the 25-year-old sixth in the drivers’ standings… as the sport’s best-of-the-rest.

Sainz sits just behind both Mercedes, Ferraris and his former teammate Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, albeit well-behind on points, with 76 post-Japan. Three up on Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly.

