Behind The Charge | Oh Canada Max Verstappen wins in Montreal
Max Verstappen delivered a Champions performance at the Canadian Grand Prix, mastering difficult conditions in qualifying before delivering a faultless drive to the chequered flag on Sunday. Get full access to the garage and watch how the weekend unfolded for the Bulls in Montreal...
Great race, well constructed and controlled by RBR
Deserved win by Max who showed great maturity and control being chased by Seinz
