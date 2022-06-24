Behind The Charge | Oh Canada Max Verstappen wins in Montreal

Behind The Charge | Oh Canada Max Verstappen wins in Montreal
24 June 2022 by    1 min read
 1

Max Verstappen delivered a Champions performance at the Canadian Grand Prix, mastering difficult conditions in qualifying before delivering a faultless drive to the chequered flag on Sunday. Get full access to the garage and watch how the weekend unfolded for the Bulls in Montreal...

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

One F1 fan comment on “Behind The Charge | Oh Canada Max Verstappen wins in Montreal

  1. John B

    Great race, well constructed and controlled by RBR

    Deserved win by Max who showed great maturity and control being chased by Seinz

    Only downside was the coverage given to loser Lulu. Change the commentators to less Hamilton focused. He has enough air time

    Reply

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.