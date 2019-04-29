Albon's 2019 Azerbaijan F1 GP Vlog

The 2019 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix proved difficult for our team, as we started the weekend very strong but were unable to convert the performance into some points. Alexander Albon reflects on his Baku weekend in his latest Vlog:
