Albon's 2019 Azerbaijan F1 GP Vlog

The 2019 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix proved difficult for our team, as we started the weekend very strong but were unable to convert the performance into some points. Alexander Albon reflects on his Baku weekend in his latest Vlog:

Share this on social media:

Play Fantasy Formula 1 2019 - At least 6,000 Euros in prizes to win!

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Previous Post
Next Post
See more:
See more info about:

Last 30 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Get Big Discounts on F1 events

Get Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Monaco		Up to 50% Discount
Austria		90% Sold Out
Hungary		90% Sold Out
Belgium		10% Discount until May 31
Italy		7% Discount until May 31
Singapore		15% Discount until May 8
Russia		20% Discount until April 30
Mexico		Available
United States		5% Disocunt until Sep 1
Brazil		Available
Abu Dhabi		30% Discount
Check out all events in our F1 Tickets store »

Join our Free Formula 1 Poule 🏆

Predict race classifications against other F1 fans & win great prices!

Join FREE F1 Poule

Last Result