Rosberg's 2019 Azerbaijan F1 GP recap video

NIco Rosberg's recap on yesterdays Azerbaijan F1 GP.
Play Fantasy Formula 1 2019 - At least 6,000 Euros in prizes to win!
|Monaco
|Up to 50% Discount
|Austria
|90% Sold Out
|Hungary
|90% Sold Out
|Belgium
|10% Discount until May 31
|Italy
|7% Discount until May 31
|Singapore
|15% Discount until May 8
|Russia
|20% Discount until April 30
|Mexico
|Available
|United States
|5% Disocunt until Sep 1
|Brazil
|Available
|Abu Dhabi
|30% Discount
The tyres are spoiling things for me this season. The reduction in the allowable tyre warming temperature has made it too difficult to get the tyres up to decent temperature to enable the cars to be driven to their maximum effect. I'm not sure it's just the warmers, I've got a feeling the new compounds aren't working. What do you think?