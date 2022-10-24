2022 USA F1 GP Race Analysis by Peter Windsor

The tenth US GP to be staged in Austin had everything: a first corner-shunt that eliminated the pole-sitter (Ferrari's Carlos Sainz); a brilliant undercut by Mercedes for Lewis Hamilton; a delayed pit stop for Red Bull's Max Verstappen; a massive shunt on the straight caused by Aston Martin's Lance Stroll; a tense, closing-lap battle between Hamilton and Verstappen (which Max won); and an astonishing drive to seventh place by Alpine's Fernando Alonso, the driver at the receiving end of Stroll's high-speed swerve.

As if that wasn't enough, as Peter Windsor details in this video, Max and Sergio Perez in Austin secured the 2022 FIA Constructors' F1 World Championship for Red Bull - and Max, with his 13th win of the year, equalled the record set previously by Michael Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2013). Note: after this video was posted, F1 relegated Fernando Alonso to P15 in the final results. This followed a protest by the Haas team regarding a broken mirror on the Alpine and Alpine's decision not to bring the car in for repairs.

Alpine had argued that at no stage was Fernando shown a black-and-orange warning flag but this defence was turned down and a 30-sec penalty applied to Fernando's overall race time.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: