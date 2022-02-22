2022 Mercedes W13 analysis with Scarbs & Windsor

Craig Scarborough details the new W13 Mercedes to be driven in 2022 by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

As the reigning F1 World Constructors' Champions, Mercedes have been penalised more than any of their rivals in terms of wind tunnel and computational fluid dynamic (CFD) research time...so the approach of the Brackley-based team to the new F1 regulations was always going to be a show-stopper.

How radical is the new car? And what are its key features? Craig offers his opinion in this video, filmed in the studio of Knockout TV with Peter Windsor.

