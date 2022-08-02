2022 Hungarian F1 GP Analysis by Peter Windsor

In the style of the 360deg spin he beautifully executed mid-race, Red Bull's Max Verstappen converted serious qualifying problems on Saturday into a resounding win on Sunday. With a brand new Honda/Red Bull power unit behind him, Max was forcefully quick in all three of his stints, eventually beating the two Mercedes home by 7.7sec. Lewis Hamilton set fastest lap in his climb from P7 to P2; and pole-winner, George Russell, took the remaining podium position.

After qualifying second and third and then leading the race, Ferrari faded with two slow pit stops for Carlos Sainz (plus a disappointing final stint) and an absurd hard-compound tyre selection for Charles Leclerc; in the end, they finished fourth and sixth, split by Red Bull's low-profile Sergio Perez. Peter Windsor in this video offers his trademark analysis of the day's' often-complex proceedings.

