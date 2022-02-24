2022 AlphaTauri AT03 analysis by Scarbs & Windsor

Craig Scarborough is impressed with the new design from Red Bull's other F1 team (Alpha Tauri). The AT03, to be driven in 2022 by Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, now uses a full Red Bull powertrain (including Honda engines), but there are creative differences in the areas of the front suspension and sidepod design. In this video Craig also talks about the latest test track sightings of the new Red Bull RB18.

