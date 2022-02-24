2022 Williams FW44 F1 car analysis by Scarbs & Windsor

The Williams FW44-Mercedes, to be driven in 2022 by Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi, is amongst the most radical of the new-generation F1 cars. In this video, recorded in the studios of Knockout TV with Peter Windsor, Craig Scarborough unravels the secrets of the FW44's sidepod-radiator-tunnel-airflow package...and suggests that other F1 teams may well be taking more than a passing interest in the new car from Grove, Oxfordshire, England.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: