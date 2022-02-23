2022 Ferrari F1-75 analysis by Scarbs & Windsor

Craig Scarborough analyses the radical new Ferrari F1-75, to be raced in 2022 by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. A drastically-different sidepod layout characterises the new car - and in this video Craig offers his explanation of how it's potentially going to work.

There's talk, too, about the latest power unit developments at Maranello and, with PU homologations needing to be defined by the beginning of March, 2022, of whether Ferrari might at last be reverting to a split-turbo system.

